Street view: National Theatre Live
The popular Broadway classic 42nd Street is a full-tilt extravaganza of singing and dancing that pays homage to the spectacular musicals of the 1930s. The tale of backstage backstabbing between actresses in the play-within-a-play, Pretty Lady, is based on a 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes, as well as its 1933 Hollywood film adaptation. The NT Live production was filmed in 2018, at London’s Theatre Royal, and is directed by Mark Bramble, the show’s original writer. The Lensic Performing Arts Center presents NT Live Online: 42nd Street Wednesday, May 12, through May 18, with daily showtimes at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. Tickets are $15; 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
