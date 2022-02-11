Stories that resonate through dance and movement

Through traditional and contemporary dance and movement, Indigenous artist Ria Thundercloud (Ho-Chunk Nation, Sandia Pueblo) tells stories of womanhood and survival. Classically trained in ballet, modern dance, jazz, and tap, Thundercloud, a graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, also performs the traditional dances of her Native heritage and has appeared on the international stage.
The Santa Fe Playhouse and the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) present two dance performances by Thundercloud at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. The event is part of the monthly SWAIA Performances series. Tickets are $20, available at santafeplayhouse.org/swaia-live or at the box office (505-988-4262).
Masks and proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test are required. Santa Fe Playhouse, 142 E. De Vargas St., 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse .org — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.