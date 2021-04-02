It might be the perfect moment to thrill to the sights and sounds of the circus. Wise Fool New Mexico’s Virtual Spring Circus Cabaret 2021 is a celebration of community resilience, talent, and the fundamental longing to be outside and move freely. The City Different’s homegrown circus professionals will unfurl feats of strength and wonder. While you sit safely at home, watching online, they make stilt-walking, aerial ballet, trapeze tricks, and other death-defying stunts look easy. Two shows at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $5 to $35; 505-992-2588, wisefoolnewmexico.org.
— Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.