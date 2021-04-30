Spirit dancing: Robert Mirabal and the Festival Ballet Albuquerque invite you on a sacred journey

Robert Mirabal

Musician, composer, actor, painter, and two-time Grammy Award winner Robert Mirabal maintains the centuries-old customs of his Taos Pueblo heritage. Informed by Indigenous ceremonial music, he’s released more than a dozen albums, merging Native American and world music. On Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, he performs live preceding a screening of the dance film Sacred Journeys II, a collaboration between Mirabal, renowned former ballet dancer and instructor Jock Soto, and the Festival Ballet Albuquerque. Mirabal and the Festival Ballet Albuquerque will premiere a new work choreographed by Soto and danced live to Mirabal’s song “Memoir Chaco.” The event takes place at the Motorama at the Santa Fe Downs (27475 W. Frontage Road, Santa Fe) at 7:45 p.m. on both dates. Tickets are $5-$24, and available at Hold My Ticket. Purchase tickets for the April 30 event at holdmyticket.com/event/371330 or holdmyticket.com/event/372139 for May 1. 

