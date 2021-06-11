Spectral encounters

Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre

In Blithe Spirit, a novelist in need of inspiration hosts a séance at his house, despite being skeptical of spiritualism. The hapless medium he invites accidentally summons the ghost of his temperamental first wife — and only he can see her. Teens from the newly formed Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre take on the afterlife in Noel Coward’s comedic classic. Cast and crew members are 13 to 18 years old and manage all aspects of production, with no adult involvement. Blithe Spirit, a livestream event, happens at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. Free; online reservations required. 505-469-3436, sfyouthcollabtheatre.com 

