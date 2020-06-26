Sound bytes: Our Fair New Mexico virtual concert with Nacha Mendez and G Precious
Nacha Mendez began singing and playing the guitar at an early age, learning traditional Ranchera canciónfrom her grandmother. After studying classical voice and electronic music atNew Mexico State University,she moved to New York City and studied flamenco guitar with Manuel Granados of the Music Conservatory of Barcelona.She was honored with a New Mexico Platinum Music Lifetime Achievement Awardin 2018 for her eclectic Latin-influenced music and original songs. She joinsG Precious, aNativehip-hop/R&B artistand DJ, at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, for an Our Fair New Mexico online concert, hosted by the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and New Mexico Arts. The event is free and can be accessed on the Facebook pages for MIAC and NM Arts
(facebook.com/IndianArtsCulture;facebook.com
/nmarts.org).No Facebook account is necessary. The Our Fair New Mexico concert series was created by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership withstate museums, historic sites, and cultural institutions to highlight New Mexicomusicians. A schedule of upcoming concerts isavailable atnmculture.org/virtual
concerts.— M.A.
