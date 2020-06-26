Singing a different tune: Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers

Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers

Albuquerque musical trio Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers play an eclectic mix of folk music, swing, ragtime, and jazz. They sing love songs and tunes about cheese. They croon about pecans, delusional dictators, monkeys, and peeping toms. The band features Zoltan Szekely on guitar, Byron Ripley on tuba, and Fernando Garavito on drums. Join them for a live performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, on AMP Concerts’ Facebook page (facebook.com/ampconcerts) and on YouTube. Donate to AMP Concerts or attend the virtual show at ampconcerts.org

