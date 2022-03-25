Shakespeare doth return to Santa Fe

Fires may be burning and cauldrons may be bubbling at the Santa Fe Playhouse when the Youth Shakespeare Festival returns after a pandemic hiatus to perform scenes from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
The project, which involves more than 20 students from eight different area schools, is a unique collaboration between the festival and the May Center for Learning, which educates students with learning differences. May Center provided a venue for rehearsals when extracurricular activities were shuttered at other schools and made class time available for its 5th, 6th, and 7th grade students to explore the play. “By reading through Elizabethan English, students have grappled with language and meaning, and they’ve analyzed character traits and even written about the play,” says May Center teacher Corrie Shapiro. “The enthusiasm they radiate for Macbeth is effusive, energizing, and exciting.”
The one-night performance is Sunday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Playhouse, 142 E. De Vargas St. Tickets are $20 with student and senior discounts available. Mask wearing and proof of vaccination or recent negative test required. 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org
