After a year of dance study curriculum, students participating in programs at the National Dance Institute New Mexico are ready to show off the discipline and skills they’ve learned. The annual in-person gala is moving forward as a free online event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Celebrate the achievements of NDI New Mexico students and teachers; learn about NDI New Mexico’s current work in the community; see virtual performances; and hear testimonials by grade school participants. The evening culminates with a newly choreographed finale that features hundreds of students. Watch the gala live at ndi-nm.org.
Putting their best feet forward: NDI NM
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
