Playing with fortunes, family style

The Lehman Brothers’ financial dynasty was more than 150 years in the making and ended when the investment firm declared bankruptcy in 2008 and became forever wedded to the subprime mortgage crisis. Now the epic tale of European Jewish immigrants seeking and making their fortune in the New World is the subject of a critically acclaimed play by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes. In association with the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival, the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.) presents an encore of National Theatre Live in HD: The Lehman Trilogy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Tickets are $22; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org.
