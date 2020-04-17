Out of left field

Josh Kantor; photo for The Washington Post by Adam Glanzman

 Adam Glanzman

If you’ve happened to take in a Red Sox game at Boston’s Fenway Park starting in 2003, chances are you’ve heard the music of the team’s official organist, Josh Kantor, echoing off the iconic Green Monster (the 37-foot-high wall in Fenway’s left field). With the delay of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season, Kantor turned his musical talent to live-stream performances out of his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The ongoing series airs at 1 p.m. daily on Kantor’s newly coined Facebook page, 7th-Inning Stretch. It’s how Kantor, assisted by his wife Mary Eaton, connects with all the jonesing baseball fans awaiting the start of the new season. Perched at his Yamaha Electone and surrounded by baseball memorabilia that signals his love for the game, he churns out an eclectic mix of baseball- and non-baseball-related material, including Motown hits and songs by Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, and the Clash, all while sharing anecdotes with his fans about America’s favorite pastime. Recent episodes include his renditions of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” and Chicago’s “Saturday in the Park.” Catch 7th-Inning Stretch at facebook.com/7thinningstretch2020. Kantor takes requests. 

