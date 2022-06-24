Since its inception in 1981 as The Brash Ensemble, the original 16-member group, known today as the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, has swelled to as many as 40 members.
Among the nation’s first openly gay men’s choruses, the NMGMC faced challenges in finding conductors willing to work with them, but, four decades on, they’re still going strong, on a mission to use music to create a positive image of the nation’s LGBT communities.
The NMGMC presents the New Mexico premiere of NakedMan, a 16-movement song cycle about lives of gay men. To create the piece, the NMGMC interviewed more than 60 gay men about their experiences with love, coming out, discrimination, and self-acceptance. Their stories were then integrated into the collection of anthems.
The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Albuquerque Journal Theatre and at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org). Tickets for the Albuquerque shows ($20 to $45) are available at my.nmculture.org. Tickets for June 26 ($20 to $45) are available at lensic.org or at the Lensic box office (505-988-1234).
The performances include partially nude images and dancers.
National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, 505-246-2261, nhccnm.org