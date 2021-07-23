This weekend, a group of actors will rehearse a classic, 16th-century play for the first time, and then they’ll perform it that night for a live audience, scripts in hand. The play is Lope de Vega’s Capulets and Montagues, a Spanish interpretation of the same novella upon which Shakespeare based Romeo and Juliet. De Vega’s play opens at the masked ball, where Roselo and Julia first meet and fall in love — but this version is a comedy with a happy ending. The Long Dead But Well Read event, hosted by the International Shakespeare Center, is modeled on Read Not Dead, a program at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London that presents the work of the Bard’s contemporaries. Produced by Teatro Paraguas and directed by Argos MacCallum, Capulets and Montagues is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 3209A Calle Marie. Tickets are $10 at the door. 505-466-3533, internationalshakespeare.center
Not a tragedy
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
