New Mexico Inspired: The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment
Multiple stagings of The Nutcracker are taking place in Albuquerque this month, but Festival Ballet Albuquerque takes a unique approach to the holiday classic. Its production is set in 19th-century Northern New Mexico, complete with Southwestern snake-handlers, jackalope, sheep and shepherdesses, a snow-covered piñón forest, and western, Victorian-era costumes. The ballet company partners with the National Hispanic Cultural Center to present its annual Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, performed with a live orchestra under the baton of maestro Guillermo Figueroa. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Albuquerque Journal Theatre, 1701 4th Street SW, Albuquerque. Tickets are $14 to $49; 505-296-9465, nhccnm.org. — L.L.
