New kids at the Kit Kat Klub

One of Santa Fe’s youngest theater groups is Tri-M Productions, which is staging the Broadway musical Cabaret at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club over two weekends.
Tri-M stands for millennial music makers, and it’s an accurate description of the performers, many of whom were born after the year 2000. Cabaret is helmed by a familiar face, stage director Marilyn Barnes, a frequent musical comedy director around town and longtime local educator; and by a familiar voice, music director Kathlene Ritch, who sings with Santa Fe Desert Chorale and daylights as KHFM Radio’s midday host. It’s no use sitting alone in your room when you are “Willkommen” at Cabaret, and the show’s message about the dangers of ignoring nationalist despots couldn’t be more timely.
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6; 7 p.m. March 11 and 12; 2 p.m. March 12 and 13; Santa Fe Woman’s Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail; $12 students and children, $25 general admission, $50 for premium, reserved seats in the “Kit Kat Klub” section; mask wearing and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test required; trimsantafe.org
