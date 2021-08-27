Laughter is medicine

Courtesy Santa Fe Playhouse

In the Santa Fe Playhouse’s 2021 Fiesta Melodrama: A Streetlight Named Santa Fe, it’s 1921, and Santa Fe is getting its first streetlight — which is, naturally, controversial. And cancel culture is causing division amongst the townspeople, who argue about masks, vaccines, and obelisks. This state of affairs makes it easy for the rich and powerful to control the distracted, angry masses, and the community must come together in order to find solutions to their differences and take back the City Different. Directed by Annie Liu and Andy Primm, the Melodrama continues through Sept. 19; 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the Playhouse (142 E. DeVargas); 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 4, and 4 p.m. Sept. 3 and 5 at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery (2791 Agua Fria St.). Tickets are $25 general admission/$15 students and seniors. 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org

