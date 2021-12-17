Comedian, writer, actor, and producer Seth Meyers made a career out of his biting and satiric political commentary. He’s a former head writer and cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live and is now the host of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. He was a featured anchor on SNL’s comedy news sketch Weekend Update and wrote the sketches in which actor Tina Fey impersonated former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. In 2013, he succeeded The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Late Night.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Meyers appears at the Lensic Performing Arts Center and brings his particular brand of sardonic wit for a night of stand-up comedy.
Call the Lensic box office for ticket availability. Masks and proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test are required.
