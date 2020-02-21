Laugh yourself off this planet: Blast Off to Improv

Blast Off to Improv is the latest live show from the performers at Santa Fe Improv, who bring unscripted funny to pubs and other nightlife venues around town. This time, they’re in the intimate setting of the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.), a small, historic theater where the comedians can shine without having to shout over the noise of a busy bar. The show can’t go on without plenty of audience participation, so bring your wit with you at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets to the 17-and-over show are $15 at the door and online; 505-933-8663, brownpapertickets.com

