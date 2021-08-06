Jealousy and hip-hop

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda set American history to hip-hop, the Q Brothers reimagined Shakespeare for contemporary ears. They coined the term “add-RAP-tation” in 1999 with their Off-Broadway hit The Bomb-itty of Errors, and in 2012, their Othello: The Remix won Best Lyrics and Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Moor You Know Collective, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, performs Othello: The Remix at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 13, and 14, and at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Tickets are $25 for general admission; $15 students and seniors; 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org.

