Before Lin-Manuel Miranda set American history to hip-hop, the Q Brothers reimagined Shakespeare for contemporary ears. They coined the term “add-RAP-tation” in 1999 with their Off-Broadway hit The Bomb-itty of Errors, and in 2012, their Othello: The Remix won Best Lyrics and Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Moor You Know Collective, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, performs Othello: The Remix at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 13, and 14, and at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Tickets are $25 for general admission; $15 students and seniors; 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org.
Jealousy and hip-hop
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The delights and dangers of midsummer dreams
- From page to stage: Upstart Crows present Shakespeare’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
- 'The Lord of Cries': An uneven first act redeemed by the end
- The wild ride of 'The Lord of Cries'
- Putting out an A-plus product: Artist Apprentice Duke Kim
- ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’: A history and background
- Star Codes: July 30-Aug. 5
- Neither snow nor rain: ‘The Green Knight’
- ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ offers sterling performances, but ultimately a mixed bag
- A marriage of minds
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.