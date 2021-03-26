Horsing around

From the National Theatre’s production of War Horse, photo Brinkhoff/Mögenburg

As World War I begins, a farm lad from the British county of Devon embarks on a dangerous mission to find his beloved horse, which had been sold to the cavalry and sent to France. Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, the National Theatre’s War Horse triumphed in London, where it ran for more than 11 years, and in New York, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play. Its most inventive and highly praised aspect was the stunning life-sized horses created by the Handspring Puppet Company from South Africa, which captured the drama and danger of close-quarters battles with charging horses. War Horse will be streamed four times daily from Wednesday, March 31, through April 6. Tickets are $15. lensic.org/events/

