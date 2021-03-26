As World War I begins, a farm lad from the British county of Devon embarks on a dangerous mission to find his beloved horse, which had been sold to the cavalry and sent to France. Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, the National Theatre’s War Horse triumphed in London, where it ran for more than 11 years, and in New York, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play. Its most inventive and highly praised aspect was the stunning life-sized horses created by the Handspring Puppet Company from South Africa, which captured the drama and danger of close-quarters battles with charging horses. War Horse will be streamed four times daily from Wednesday, March 31, through April 6. Tickets are $15. lensic.org/events/
Horsing around
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The Santa Fe Symphony’s hybrid future
- Star Codes, March 19 to 25
- SITE Santa Fe names new executive director
- All together now: National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read 2021
- Back at it: "Later" by Stephen King
- Quietly roaring at tradition: ‘Leona’
- Sheila Miles at The Art Club Gallery
- Not walking away: "Renée Fleming in Concert"
- Making sense of humanity: "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Watching the incarnations go by: "Being Ram Dass"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.