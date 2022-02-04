Heiress to the jazz vocalist throne

Composer, singer, and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant finds inspiration in vaudeville, blues, jazz, and baroque music, as well as in theater and folk traditions from around the world.
Born and raised in Miami, she began classical piano studies at age 5 and started classical voice lessons in her teens. She’s a three-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, a 2010 Thelonious Monk competition winner, and a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award in 2020. Her latest work, Ogresse, is a musical fable in the form of a genre-blending cantata and is being developed as an animated feature-length film.
Salvant performs at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Lensic. The event is presented by Performance Santa Fe. Tickets are $35-$115 (available at tickets.lensic.org/7453/7454 or at the Lensic box office). Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
