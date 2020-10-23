Haunting Portales

Illustration by Taura Costidis

Delores is a respected bruja, or witch, with the power to bring people back from the dead. She summons her son, Junie, who lived recklessly and left behind a wife and daughter. When he arrives at his family’s home in Portales, New Mexico, he doesn’t know he’s dead, or that his task is to reconcile with these three women. Teatro Paraguas presents Volver Volver Volver, a one-act play written by Portales-native Leonard Madrid and directed by Argos MacCallum, live on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Admission is free, with a $7 suggested donation. Register at teatroparaguas.org

