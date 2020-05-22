Running away to join the circus is appealing right now. To fly through the air with the greatest of ease — oh, the freedom! But it’s a tough skill set to learn in your living room, which probably puts your goals of trapeze artistry out of reach. You can, however, relax at home and enjoy the wonders of hour-long Cirque du Soleil performances for free, online. Among the curated videos are excerpts from touring shows, including Alegría, Kooza, KÀ, Amaluna, Bazzar, and Volta. Watch on cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.
Family circus: Cirque du Soleil online
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
