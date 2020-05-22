Cirque du Soleil

The imperial twins from , photo Eric Jamison

 

Running away to join the circus is appealing right now. To fly through the air with the greatest of ease — oh, the freedom! But it’s a tough skill set to learn in your living room, which probably puts your goals of trapeze artistry out of reach. You can, however, relax at home and enjoy the wonders of hour-long Cirque du Soleil performances for free, online. Among the curated videos are excerpts from touring shows, including Alegría, Kooza, , Amaluna, Bazzar, and Volta. Watch on cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.