William Michael Griffin Jr., better known by the stage name Rakim Allah, was just 16 years old when he broke in on the New York City hip-hop scene in 1986. The Long Island native got his break when he met DJ and producer Eric B. Performing as Eric B. & Rakim, they went on to release four studio albums together, including 1987’s Paid in Full. MTV named it the greatest hip-hop album of all time in 2006. They were nominated for induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, and in 2012, the world’s longest-running rap periodical, The Source, ranked Rakim number one on their list of best vocalists of all time. He has appeared on the soundtracks for the films American Psycho and 8 Mile. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199) presents “An Evening with Rakim.” A talk on his book, Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius, is followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by DJ Raashan Ahmad and a 9 p.m. performance by Rakim. The talk is $25. The performances are $35. Tickets for the entire event are $55 or $125 for VIP seating and a signed copy of his book. Tickets available at sitesantafe.org.
Random Acts
Don't sweat the technique: Hip-hop legend Rakim
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Soul Kitchens: Restaurant Week offers tastes of New Mexico
- Flying high: Artist Rose B. Simpson
- Dish fulfillment: Yamas Greek Rotisserie
- Boundless klezmer: Beyond the Pale
- Song cycles of freedom and integrity: Tyehimba Jess and Janice A. Lowe on black performers over the centuries
- Hardworkin' Texas boy: Robert Earl Keen
- From old Española: "The Chile Line" by Liddie Martinez
- Laugh yourself off this planet: Blast Off to Improv
- Star Codes, Feb. 21 to 27
- Now voyagers: Contemporary artists explore geometry in "Neo Geo Now"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.