Don't sweat the technique: hip-hop legend Rakim

William Michael Griffin Jr., better known by the stage name Rakim Allah, was just 16 years old when he broke in on the New York City hip-hop scene in 1986. The Long Island native got his break when he met DJ and producer Eric B. Performing as Eric B. & Rakim, they went on to release four studio albums together, including 1987’s Paid in Full. MTV named it the greatest hip-hop album of all time in 2006. They were nominated for induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, and in 2012, the world’s longest-running rap periodical, The Source, ranked Rakim number one on their list of best vocalists of all time. He has appeared on the soundtracks for the films American Psycho and 8 Mile. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199) presents “An Evening with Rakim.” A talk on his book, Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius, is followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by DJ Raashan Ahmad and a 9 p.m. performance by Rakim. The talk is $25. The performances are $35. Tickets for the entire event are $55 or $125 for VIP seating and a signed copy of his book. Tickets available at sitesantafe.org

