Dancing in the New Year, flamenco style

La Emi began studying flamenco at the Maria Benitez Institute for Spanish Arts (ISA) when she was 4 years old. At the age of 12, she started teaching within the Northern New Mexico public school system. As a performer, she’s danced on stages from New Mexico to Spain, appearing in the production of El Pintor at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque in 2010 and with Entreflamenco, the company of Antonio Granjero and Estefania Ramirez at The Lodge at Santa Fe.
She is the founder of the non-profit EmiArteFlamenco Academy, where she serves as instructor and director.
La Emi appears at The Benitez Cabaret at The Lodge at Santa Fe at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Special guest appearances include flamenco singer Vicente Griego, flamenco guitarist Gabriel Lautaro Osuna, and cantaora (cante singer) Olivia Rojas. The event features a champagne toast in honor of the coming new year. Tickets range from $40 to $100 (available at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/383625). Doors open at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The Lodge at Santa Fe, 750 N. St. Francis Dr., 505-992-5800, lodgeatsantafe.com
