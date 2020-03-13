THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
Dizzying views from the tops of snow-covered mountains and hikers fording icy streams are among some of the glorious, viscerally bracing moments in films from the 2020 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. A couple dozen films about mountain culture from around the world — including sports, nature, heritage, and the environment — screen in this traveling festival from the Canadian Rockies. Presented by Santa Fe Conservation Trust, The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival screens at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $18 per night, $32 for both nights (check ahead for availability); 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
