THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED

Dizzying views from the tops of snow-covered mountains and hikers fording icy streams are among some of the glorious, viscerally bracing moments in films from the 2020 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. A couple dozen films about mountain culture from around the world — including sports, nature, heritage, and the environment — screen in this traveling festival from the Canadian Rockies. Presented by Santa Fe Conservation Trust, The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival screens at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $18 per night, $32 for both nights (check ahead for availability); 505-988-1234, lensic.org.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.