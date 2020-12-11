Cooking up some Shakespeare

Stratford Shakespeare Festival, photo Kerry Hayes

 Stratford Shakespeare Festival, photo Kerry Hayes

Not many theater companies have a resident executive chef, but Canada’s Stratford Festival does. He’s Kendrick Prins, and he’s joined by a food scholar from the University of Toronto for The Early Modern Cooking Show, a new online series devoted to preparing food inspired by Shakespeare’s plays. (The first episode features cremini and goat cheese stuffed pork loin.) This tasty new show is available as part of Stratfest@Home, a subscription-based service that also provides access to the acclaimed festival’s main stage productions (with lots of recent HD tapings, as well as some oldies-but-goodies), documentaries, short subjects, and conversations with artistic teams. Until the end of December, there’s a special introductory price of $10CAN per month. (That’s just $7.80 in real money.) For information or to subscribe, call 800-567-1600 or visit stratfordfestival.ca/athome

