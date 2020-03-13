Fairy tales get the buffoon treatment in The Other, a structured improvisation by Theater Grottesco. In this companion piece to 2019’s Different, the performers look to a theatrical style that is said to be inspired by medieval leper colonies and ships of fools — spaces populated by society’s outcasts who came together to form their own communities. The Other opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Swan Theater (1213 Parkway Drive). Additional performances run through April 12, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25, $12 students; Thursdays are pay-what-you-wish at the door; March 20 gala reception 6:30 p.m. ($100); 505-874-8400, brownpapertickets.com.
Calling all ye oddballs: "The Other"
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Tony Hillerman's "The Blessing Way" at 50
- Burn it all down: "Burned: Women and Fire" at Turner Carroll Gallery
- Prodigious young talents
- The fires of creation: The art of Mark Spencer
- A nest in the hand: El Nido Restaurant
- Chile Pages, March 6 to 12
- Once more, with feeling: “Objects: Redux — 50 Years of Craft Evolution”
- On the road with Michael Harlan Turkell
- Winston Churchill and the power of English myth
- Literary luminary launches new book
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.