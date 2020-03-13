The Other

Theater Grottesco’s The Other

Fairy tales get the buffoon treatment in The Other, a structured improvisation by Theater Grottesco. In this companion piece to 2019’s Different, the performers look to a theatrical style that is said to be inspired by medieval leper colonies and ships of fools — spaces populated by society’s outcasts who came together to form their own communities. The Other opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Swan Theater (1213 Parkway Drive). Additional performances run through April 12, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25, $12 students; Thursdays are pay-what-you-wish at the door; March 20 gala reception 6:30 p.m. ($100); 505-874-8400, brownpapertickets.com

