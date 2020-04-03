The eighth annual Giving Voice to Image exhibition pairs nine local poets with nine gallery artists who inspired each other to create original works in their respective mediums. Each Giving Voice to Image show is marked by a series of live poetry readings, but while the gallery, Vivo Contemporary (725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320), is temporarily closed to the public, they’ve moved this year’s readings online. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, the gallery live-streams readings on its Facebook page (facebook.com/VivoContemporary). Poets include Katheryne Lim, Diane Castiglioni, and Alicia Otis. They’ll enter the gallery at 15-minute intervals to maintain social distance. The exhibition can be seen by appointment or take a virtual tour at vivocontemporary.com.
Art speak: Vivo Contemporary hosts local poets online
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
