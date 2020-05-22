When Daphna Feygenbaum and her cousins Jonah and Liam Haber meet in a studio apartment in New York’s Upper West Side after their grandfather dies, tensions flare over a religious family heirloom that survived the Holocaust. Verbal and sometimes physical brawls ensue. Playwright Joshua Harmon’s dark comedy, Bad Jews, is a hilariously vicious take on faith, family, and romantic relationships, with Daphna and Jonah at the center of the conflagration and Liam and his girlfriend, Melody, caught in the mix. The latest production at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St., 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org.) is directed by Robyn Rikoon and stars Jenny Weinbloom, Zacciah Hanson, Hania Luke Stocker, and Nikki White. Bad Jews marks the theater’s venture into producing radio plays. The audio performance, which runs for 90 minutes with no intermission, is available for free on Podbean, Spotify, and Apple Music through May 31. Visit the Santa Fe Playhouse’s website for the links.
All in the family: Joshua Harmon's "Bad Jews"
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
