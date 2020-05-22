Bad Jews

When Daphna Feygenbaum and her cousins Jonah and Liam Haber meet in a studio apartment in New York’s Upper West Side after their grandfather dies, tensions flare over a religious family heirloom that survived the Holocaust. Verbal and sometimes physical brawls ensue. Playwright Joshua Harmon’s dark comedy, Bad Jews, is a hilariously vicious take on faith, family, and romantic relationships, with Daphna and Jonah at the center of the conflagration and Liam and his girlfriend, Melody, caught in the mix. The latest production at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St., 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org.) is directed by Robyn Rikoon and stars Jenny Weinbloom, Zacciah Hanson, Hania Luke Stocker, and Nikki White. Bad Jews marks the theater’s venture into producing radio plays. The audio performance, which runs for 90 minutes with no intermission, is available for free on Podbean, Spotify, and Apple Music through May 31. Visit the Santa Fe Playhouse’s website for the links. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.