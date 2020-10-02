A deep dive into Tom Stoppard's new play

Tom Stoppard

Chicago’s Court Theatre is nationally known for outstanding productions of plays by Tom Stoppard, author of brainy, boisterous works such as Arcadia, Jumpers, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Court’s artistic director, Charles Newell, has crafted an online, seven-session dive into Stoppard’s new play, Leopoldstadt, a probing examination of history and Jewish identity set in Vienna before World War II. The sessions are on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 5, through Nov. 16. Don’t try to navigate the confusing website ticketing; call the box office at 773-753-4472 and order a $96 three-play subscription. The seven Leopoldstadt events count as one play, and it’s a lot cheaper than buying single tickets to them. Plus, you could opt to see Othello and August Wilson’s Two Trains Running next April and May. 

