Puppets, holiday style: Holiday Open House

Santa Fe-style puppetry rules the day at New Mexico Museum of Art’s Holiday Open House. Local performers present a skit, “A Really Big Party for Papa Gus,” featuring replicas of marionettes made by artist Gustave Baumann. The marionette show (1:30 and 3 p.m. in the St. Francis Auditorium) is just one of the activities planned for families; there is also puppet-making, a puppet hunt with clues and prizes, and selfies with Santa. The Holiday Open House is from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 107 W. Palace Avenue. Admission is free; 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org.— Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.