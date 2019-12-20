Puppets, holiday style: Holiday Open House

Gustav Baumann’s dancing Santa Clause thrills young and old alike at the Museum of Fine Art’s annual holiday marionette show. Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts.

 Photo by Blair Clark.

Santa Fe-style puppetry rules the day at New Mexico Museum of Art’s Holiday Open House. Local performers present a skit, “A Really Big Party for Papa Gus,” featuring replicas of marionettes made by artist Gustave Baumann. The marionette show (1:30 and 3 p.m. in the St. Francis Auditorium) is just one of the activities planned for families; there is also puppet-making, a puppet hunt with clues and prizes, and selfies with Santa. The Holiday Open House is from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 107 W. Palace Avenue. Admission is free; 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org.— Jennifer Levin

