Primal and enduring

Martha Graham was the high priestess of modern dance. From the 1920s, when she first started experimenting with stretch jersey and flexed, bare feet, to the 1970s, when she was no longer able to dance, but became a brand, horribly crippled by arthritis but hanging out in caftans with Liza Minnelli and members of the Studio 54 crowd, she earned her genius status the old-fashioned way: by revolutionizing an art form, dance after dance—181 of them to be exact.
What looks sometimes histrionic and dated now was earth-shattering at the time. Like jazz, she was the product of her times — always ahead of the pack through the Roaring ‘20s, the Great Depression, World War II, and the ‘60s. She was the progenitor of a psychological, female-based theatrical representation, and a brilliant innovator in the use of the body. Thanks to Performance Santa Fe, the Martha Graham Dance Company is being presented along with the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
Graham’s technique and her dance company had many devotees. I should know, I was one of them. In the early 80s, decades after Graham’s prime, I writhed on the floor at her Upper East Side studios, where a Russian pianist delivered crashing, minor chords on a Steinway grand and we did the warm-up exercises. There, contraction and release, the intense use of muscle and breath in the technique, began to make sense. It wasn’t ballet.
The Graham studio was famously cliquish and unwelcoming, but I became friends there with a dancer in the company who later died of AIDS. When I danced in a piece by one of Graham’s founding company members in Boston, I spent a week in the hospital with a serious infection after doing Graham-style knee turns during a weekend performance, re-opening the same scabs over and over again. My MFA dance thesis concert was about Graham’s emergence from the hootchy-kootchy world of vaudeville to become The Goddess.
Claudia Hochberg, a Pilates teacher in Santa Fe, met Graham in 1982 when the dance company performed at Southern Methodist University, where Hochberg was a student. Graham sat on a dais where a low throne and poster-size images of her famous Barbara Morgan photographs had been set up along with two towering, green-glazed vases thrown by the Japanese head of the ceramics program. Then the dance students, one by one, were allowed to approach and greet her, touching her gnarled, arthritic finger.
“As I moved forward I could see her feet,” Hochberg said. “They were very small. She was wearing black Chinese slippers with a crepe sole. I thought this was a perfect expression of her soul at this time in her life.”
Graham was one of the major artists of the 20th century. When she died in 1991 at 96, her ashes were scattered in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. A funeral mass was held at the Santuario de Chimayó. Graham first traveled to New Mexico in 1930 during a cross-country trip. She was inspired by the landscape, observed the rituals of the Pueblo Indians and the Penitentes, and choreographed several dances based on her experiences. She returned later to share the place with her dance partner and future husband, Erick Hawkins. In New Mexico, she was in love.
Appalachian Spring, the classic Graham work featured on the program at the Lensic, is also about love. With a stand-alone score by Aaron Copland, the ballet is lighter and more optimistic than many of the dances she built around female characters from mythology. Janet Eilber, former leading dancer in the company and artistic director since 2005, said the dance was created when Graham was deeply in love with Hawkins, who went on to form his own dance company. There was a commission for Copland to compose a piece for Graham’s company, and she came to him with the idea of a ballet about Medea.
“Too severe,” Copland told her, according to Eilber. “Appalachian Spring was a sort of Our Town, a work that attempted to distill the American experience. It was created during World War II, and there was the desire to create something with optimism and hope.” One reviewer, Eilber said, wrote that Copland had kept Martha away from her dark side.
Appalachian Spring (1944) is about a newly married husband and wife. It is also about America, with its then wide-open spaces and the possibilities for new beginnings on the frontier. The critic Edwin Denby distinguished between Graham dances that he thought of as happening indoors, and those, like Appalachian Spring, that were taking place outdoors. “When Miss Graham suggests in her gesture a great space around her it is, so to speak, the intellectual horizon of the character she depicts.”
In his review of Appalachian Spring in 1945, he wrote, “To show us our country’s ancestors and our inherited mores as real is a feat of genius no one else who has touched the pioneer subject in ballet has been able to accomplish.” Copland’s score won the Pulitzer Prize for music that year.
After Graham’s death, and her ill-considered decision to make a caregiver her heir, the company nearly folded. A court battle was won which restored the right of the company to perform Graham’s works. Eilber took over as artistic director at that point, with a goal not only to help the company and Graham’s legacy survive but to make a 180-degree shift. “Where before we were Goddess-centric, we became audience-centric,” she said. “The focus was to provide as many points of access and to develop the most diverse audience we could imagine.”
Among the experiments Eilber and the Graham company instituted was contextual programming, where, for example, a batch of Graham’s political dances was shown with narrative about their place in 20th century history. The EVE Project was, similarly, according to Eilber, “a lens through which to consider Graham’s transformative views of women in concert with the immediate and personal creations of today’s visionary dance makers.” In bringing in new choreographers and modern voices, the goal, always, was to compare and contrast these new dances with the historic masterpieces (and sometimes lesser works) by Graham.
One of these commissions will be seen in Santa Fe. Scavengers, by Andrea Miller, is, according to Eilber, “very much a reaction to the pandemic.”
“One of the things Andrea told me was an inspiration for this piece was the fact that she missed the human interaction of dancing in clubs with strangers. The dance has four duets and a solo, and it is visceral, athletic, and erotic,” she said.
Miller has her own company, Gallim. She held an artistic residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and has received commissions from Lincoln Center and New York City Ballet. Her choreographic process involves improvisation and input from the dancers. At an Open Studio rehearsal of Scavengers held in October, Miller talked about the urge to dance with another person as an important space of research, pleasure, and healing. “I am looking to strip away any narrative trappings and instead capture the feeling of wanting to ask someone to dance.”
Diversion of Angels (1948) is another Graham dance in a romantic vein. In this case, three couples in red, white, and yellow represent aspects of love: red is passion; yellow is young, flirtatious attraction; and white is a more spiritual, mature love. The score, by Norman Dello Joio, will be played live, along with the rest of the Graham pieces, by members of the Santa Fe Symphony & Chorus.
“We performed to live music for the first time in two years last November,” Eilber said “It was a sacred experience.”
Immediate Tragedy (2020) was a lost Graham solo from 1937. “It was choreographed during a time of fascism in Europe — the Spanish Civil War,” Eilber said. “Graham wasn’t big on performance photographs, but a guy who was dating one of the dancers at the time was allowed to sit in the front row and take pictures.” These photos, along with descriptions from notes and reviews, helped Eilber and others in the company “reimagine” the piece.
“The dance resonates with the intentions of strong, determined women facing current events, whether it’s the pandemic, the Floyd killing, or other challenges,” she said.
Graham dancers have been busy creating an online presence during the past two years. “We were able to keep the dancers on thanks to a PPP loan,” she said. “They received half salary and full benefits.” Eilber said the evidence of a strong social media program is the school itself, with students coming from around the world to study Graham’s technique in New York.
“The new generation knows a lot about Martha Graham. They respond to the core power of the technique, the athleticism, and the emotion,” Eilber said. The current tour will take the Graham company out of a virtual world, and back into the real world. After Santa Fe, they will head to Greece, Budapest, and North Macedonia. “We are very hopeful about the future,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.