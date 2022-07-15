The one-woman show Call Me a Pussy clearly isn’t the creation of a repressed artist.
Laura Stokes contorts, wraps herself in an array of flamboyant costumes, delivers monologues in various voices, gyrates topless, and struts around the stage as she embodies eight archetypal characters while politically satirizing opinion-magnet topics such as nationalism and sexism. She’ll bring her burlesque-influenced show to the Center for Contemporary Arts over the coming two weekends.
The eight archetypal characters are Razzy, Princess Henderson, The Bride, Sallie Mae, Puppeteer, Rosalinda the Dancing Pig, Gertrude Blue, and Shirsty White. A dialogue example from the latter: “I’m Shirsty White with America Tonight. How y’all doin’? Tonight’s episode: What makes America so great? With a special demonstration from yers truly. But first, a message from my sponsors: Christian Healthcare for the Softer Sex.”
The show’s physical feats and revelations alone require a healthy level of comfort with one’s body. Stokes has been based for five years in Europe — a place known for more open attitudes about the body in various states of undress — and describes herself as having been “raised by hippies.”
“Maybe in regards to this show, I think the lower threshold of taboo is one of the biggest influences,” she says of her recent time spent in Berlin.
Stokes grew up in Oregon, where she was drawn to acting, then gymnastics. She later spent time in New Mexico, starting in the mid-2000s, and says it’s fertile ground for developing ideas.
“There’s nothing to join, but there’s a lot of space to create — and if you create something yourself, people will come,” she says.
Stokes should know. She and Cohdi Harrell started The Ricochet Project, which was dedicated to acrobatic performance art, in 2006 . It was based at Peñasco Theatre early on, Stokes says, and she describes it as fitting “predominately under the circus genre.”
She was in Peñasco, she says, when she came up with the idea for a variety show starring herself. In developing Call Me a Pussy, she began with a simple template: “What are the things that I don’t do” already?
“I thought, I haven’t done sexy or funny. I thought, what is sexy? What is funny?” she says, adding that the result is a show that’s “significantly more narrative-driven than just physical.”
That said, staying in shape for the physical elements of her work is plenty of work in itself.
“Even if I did just a couple of shows a month, I would need training all the time,” Stokes says. “I still do a pretty regular, pretty physical maintenance program. For the most part, my body feels pretty good.”
Call Me a Pussy features an exhibition of photos by Santa Fe-based photographer and director Kate Russell, who has worked with Stokes since the early 2000s, including on The Ricochet Project.
“We want to make the gallery feel like a performance venue,” Russell says of her selection of photographs for the show.
The show challenges conventions and subverts stereotypes, Danyelle Means, executive director of the Center for Contemporary Arts, said in a statement.
“Stokes is tackling timely, pertinent issues that, with her prescience, have become increasingly relevant in recent weeks,” she said.
While Stokes might appear on stage to be in her own world, the audience is very much on her mind.
“So much of what I’m trying to do as a performance-maker is create something that is specific enough to be provocative, but at the same time broad enough that every audience member projects their own meaning onto it,” she says. “The audience is, like, co-creating with me.”
One segment of the show involves “quite a bit of audience interaction,” Stokes says, adding, “There’s no way that can be set in stone [beforehand]. There’s another piece that’s totally improvised. It’s a challenge for me because it comes after a really rapid succession of extremely set material.”
Stokes says her previous work, which includes Ricochet Project shows Stitch and Smoke and Mirrors, was stripped down and serious.
“Following the original burlesque movement [in this show], so much of what has been interesting to me about it is that it was highly accessible, raucous, uplifting, but also subversive political commentary and class stuff,” she says.
That accessibility was a key consideration with Call Me a Pussy, Stokes says.
“So much very radical art performance in other mediums is fundamentally classist in that you need an arts education to understand it,” she says. “This show was about how can I make a show that everybody gets? There’s many nuanced layers of participation, but everybody’s able to get a sense of participating in the show and understanding the show.”
Stokes’ tastes in art run similar to her tastes in performance.
“I appreciate solo work, for the most part,” she says. “I like very focused work. Seeing one person’s very distilled vision is more satisfying for me than seeing a lot of material.
“I also appreciate fragility and vulnerability. Those speak resoundingly to me.” ◀