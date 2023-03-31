Ragamala Dance Company: Sacred Earth

Ranee Ramaswamy, who founded Ragamala Dance Company in 1992, serves as co-artistic director and choreographer.

To spend an evening watching Bharatanatyam, a 2,000-year-old storytelling dance of southern India, is to become captivated by the choreography of the eyes, palms painted blood-red, ankle bells, sudden deep squats, stylized pantomime gestures, and twirling fingers. The glimmering costumes become part of the show, with the bejeweled tunics atop loose pants with overskirts.

“Bharatanatyam is so popular right now,” says Ranee Ramaswamy, founder of and co-artistic director and choreographer for Ragamala Dance Company, which is bringing an evening-length Bharatanatyam piece, Sacred Earth, to the Lensic for an afternoon performance on Sunday, April 2. “In the [Indian] cities, girls are flocking to classes. They like the dress, the cultural knowledge. But it is like ballet classes here — many girls study ballet; very few become professionals.”

Tamara Nadel (from left), Ashwini Ramaswamy, and Jessica Fiala with Ragamala Dance Company perform Sacred Earth. 