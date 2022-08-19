It must have seemed like a great idea at the time. The Santa Fe Playhouse would be celebrating its centennial during 2022, so why not do a retrospective of classic scenes from its most famous offering: the Fiesta Melodrama?
And better yet, let’s focus on the scripts starting from 1961, the first year an anonymous group of local writers penned a melodrama satirizing local personalities, politics, and foibles. Scripts for 19 of them still existed, so there would be plenty of material to work with.
The retrospective may still end up being a great idea, but for very different reasons. The scripts, the playhouse discovered, bristled with racist and sexist aspects, sparking some deep divisions within the company assembled to forge this year’s production.
“There were so many moments that were incredibly offensive towards so many groups,” says co-director Eliot Fisher. “How could we celebrate a history that includes all these things? Or rather, how do we commemorate it, rather than celebrate it?” Attitudes within the group range from “Oh, they were just part of the times, let’s ignore them,” to “Let’s mobilize and use them to drive an overdue process about equity and change,” say those familiar with the process.
In an unusual twist, the 2022 melodrama doesn’t have any new writers. It’s all in the hands of Fisher, co-director Andrew Primm, and the cast, with input from artistic director Robyn Rikoon. “Scenes from past scripts have been filmed and will be screened in a faux-archival style during the performances,” Fisher says. “We’re developing the linking material between them as part of our rehearsal process.”
Loveless Johnson III brings a unique perspective to the 2022 melodrama. He played The Hero in 2003, an experience he describes as “fantastic” and hoped to do so in 2006 until a health issue forced him out of the cast. Nineteen years later he’s back as a stagehand. “As soon as rehearsals started, I realized that once again, I’m the only Black person involved in the production,” he says.
Johnson is a longtime equity activist — he founded the New Mexico Justice Alliance in 2020 as a response to the George Floyd murder — and he’s bringing the same commitment to this year’s production. “I urge everyone in our community who cares about artistic equity and fairness to join me in this fight for melodrama justice and be ready when the call to action is issued,” he says.
The call to action will be part of the performance and will include other members of the company, Johnson says, although he doesn’t want to divulge more information at this point. Asked what changes he would like to see, Johnson says, “Our current directors are really good guys, and they’re doing a fabulous job, but I’d like to see more women represented there, as well as in the group of local writers.”
The very first Fiesta Melodrama, 1922’s The Sorcerers of Nambé, was also locally scripted, although it was far from satirical. Its author, who was billed as “Col. Twitchell,” concocted a romance between a Spanish nobleman and a Nambé woman who had converted to Catholicism, all set against the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
In celebrating its centennial a century later, the Santa Fe Playhouse is actually commemorating the 100th anniversary of its legal incorporation. Mary Hunter Austin founded the group four years earlier, in 1918, with the first production in February 1919 at St. Francis Auditorium. The company was originally called the Santa Fe Players and has also been known as the Santa Fe Community Theater and the Santa Fe Little Theater.
(Note: Contradictory information abounds in the names, dates, and titles from the playhouse’s early history. This story is a best-effort attempt at accuracy.)
The religious-historic theme and local authorship continued in 1924 with Tomita of the Holy Faith, but the Santa Fe Players soon shifted gears toward existing scripts performed tongue-in-cheek style. A good example is 1932’s Camille in Roaring Camp, in which a traveling theater company attempts to perform the Alexandre Dumas fils classic in a Wild West mining town saloon.
The Fiesta Melodrama didn’t mount a play every year. Sometimes it was the only play produced in a season, sometimes there was a season without a melodrama, and sometimes there were no productions at all, as the company’s fortunes waxed and waned.
In a good season, the repertory was plentiful, wide ranging, and challenging to stage, as was the lineup for 1989-1990. In addition to the melodrama, it included Something’s Afoot (a musical spoof of Agatha Christie-style whodunits), James Goldman’s The Lion in Winter, George Bernard Shaw’s Heartbreak House, Paul Zindel’s The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds, Joe Orton’s What the Butler Saw, a quartet of one-act plays by Christopher Durang, Murray Schisgal, David Mamet, and Tom Stoppard, and Frank Loesser’s 1956 musical The Most Happy Fella, a piece so vocally demanding that it is now staged mainly by opera companies. White male authors all, to be sure, but at least very good ones, and quite a few still alive at the time.
The company didn’t have a permanent home until 1962, when it leased what had been a livery stable and blacksmith shop on East De Vargas Street for $50 per month. A 2008 bequest allowed the group to purchase the property, where it continues to perform.
Like all the pre-1962 productions, the melodramas were performed in a variety of locations, including outdoors under a big revival tent. The most unique venue was undoubtedly the empty swimming pool used in 1956 for The Streets of Old Santa Fe, with the audience seated (perhaps symbolically) in the pool’s deep end and the performers at work in the shallow end.
That first locally scripted satirical melodrama from 1961 was titled The Perils of Perly Gates or The Plot to Purloin the Palace, activating an affection for alliteration still adhered to at present. Over time the titles got longer; this year’s clocks in at 38 words, a modest effort compared to 2010’s 99-word leviathan, if printed in full, which we aren’t going to do here.
The title for 2022 is A Proud Playhouse Presents a Preeminent Pageant to Puncture the Precious Pretensions of a Pretty Provincial Populace, or A Silly Centennial Celebration Centered on the Scintillating Scandals of Santa Fe, or A Riotous Retrospective Chock Full of Gags.
This year it has a shorter run than usual at the playhouse, but it’s followed by performances at Tumbleroot Brewery and the Santa Fe Public Library — Southside branch. “In 2021, we realized that the melodrama is done during the height of the tourist season,” says Rikoon, “and they don’t know or care much about local events.” After a two-week run downtown, the production went to Tumbleroot, where it attracted a new and much more diverse audience. “This year we’re adding in the library as a way to engage with the south side in a significant way,” Rikoon says.