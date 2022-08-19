It must have seemed like a great idea at the time. The Santa Fe Playhouse would be celebrating its centennial during 2022, so why not do a retrospective of classic scenes from its most famous offering: the Fiesta Melodrama?

And better yet, let’s focus on the scripts starting from 1961, the first year an anonymous group of local writers penned a melodrama satirizing local personalities, politics, and foibles. Scripts for 19 of them still existed, so there would be plenty of material to work with.

Fiesta melodrama about past melodramas becomes not-so-mellow internal drama

Program cover for the inaugural production, Feb. 14, 1919;  courtesy of the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA), Negative No. 099825
Two of Playhouse's formative characters

Mary Hunter Austin (circa 1900), photographed by Charles Fletcher Lummis
Fiesta melodrama about past melodramas becomes not-so-mellow internal drama

1930 Fiesta Melodrama program, courtesy of the Graphics Collection, Fray Angélico Chávez History Library (NMHM/DCA), Negative No. 2-14.jpg
Two of Playhouse's formative characters

F57MFT Winnie Beasley (right), a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico was an American RAF pilot who ferried planes from the United States to Scotland and fighter and bomber bases in England. She also flew British-built planes from factories to bases around the nation, including B-25 bombers. She often rode a motorcycle around Santa Fe with a sidecar attached. Circa 1975.

Popular in the Community