It's a tribute, not a cover: Mark Morris Dance Group's "Pepperland"

Pepperland, Boston (2019)

 Robert Torres

Pepperland, the evening-length work the Mark Morris Dance Group will bring to the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was first a commission from the city of Liverpool, England. It asked Morris to pay choreographic tribute for the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. But it is also a showcase for the talent of Ethan Iverson, the jazz pianist, arranger, musical director, and composer for Morris’ rethinking of the venerable rock album.

“I’m not interested in a Beatles tribute at all,” Morris said in an interview with The San Diego Tribune at the time. “If you want that, put on the record. I do. It’s nice. ... [Pepperland] is for those who love or hate The Beatles. I mean that. It’s not reverent or irreverent. It’s a new piece, and I like it. It’s not too long, it’s wonderful, and my dancers are great. It’s a very interesting evening.”

