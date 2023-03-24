Paula Poundstone knows she can get a little carried away.

But sometimes, she even surprises herself. The gregarious comedian has been known to pepper her onstage sets with long and detailed conversations with the audience, and she told Pasatiempo recently that she was late to one of her shows a few years ago because she was conversing with a toddler.

Paula Poundstone's post-pandemic playground

Comedian, author, NPR news quiz panelist, and podcast host Paula Poundstone is known for her observational humor and spontaneous interactions with members of the audience at her shows. Photo Shannon Greer
