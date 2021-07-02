On the not-too-distant horizon: local theater

Live-streaming is an imperfect artistic medium. Although Zoom allowed theater to continue during the pandemic, the digital platform’s awkward visual and aural delays were a constant reminder of what is lost when actors and audiences aren’t able to be in the same room. Now — slowly, in fits and starts — we’re transitioning to being together again.
In April, the Santa Fe Playhouse (santafeplayhouse.org) offered a scene from Reykjavík, by Steve Yockey, for limited audiences at Form & Concept. Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre (sfyouthcollabtheatre.com) and &Sons Theatre (andsonstheatre.com) held streaming events in May and June. Also in June, the Shakespeare Gym gave a live rendition of Twelfth Night, performed by actors who are new to the Bard.
Live theater gears up in earnest the first week in August, when Santa Fe Classic Theatre (santafeclassictheater.org) presents Shakespeare’s As You Like It at Santa Fe Botanical Garden, and New Mexico Actor’s Lab (nmactorslab.com) opens its 2021 season with The Lifespan of a Fact, by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, directed by Robert Benedetti. The teenage performers of the Upstart Crows (upstartcrowsofsantafe.org) will take on Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra and George Bernard Shaw’s Androcles and the Lion.
The bilingual, community-based Teatro Paraguas spent the pandemic live-streaming plays and poetry readings, and making videos to post on Xerb.tv. “It’s been a strange year. We did eight plays on Zoom. That works, sort of,” says Executive Director Argos MacCallum. The most recent was Into the Beautiful North, based on the novel by Luis Alberto Urrea, produced in conjunction with Santa Fe Public Library’s Big Read event in the spring. “We had eight actors and 25 characters, a soundtrack, slides, projections. It was a lot of work,” MacCallum says. He thinks Zoom works better for plays that have just two actors, rather than large casts.
Right now, Paraguas is in hybrid mode. Their next production, The Book of Magdalene, by Caridad Svich, will be a video directed by Juliet Salazar, available on Xerb.tv Aug. 5–22. Their first live production is 26 Miles, by Quiara Alegria Hudes, directed by Valli Rivera, opening on Oct. 15.
Many local theater groups hold pop-up events and other spontaneous activities. To keep up with the latest developments, follow local theater pages on social media, and check the calendar and casting calls at theatresantafe.org. ◀
