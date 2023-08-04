Of mice and mortality

Cast members of City Mice include Karima Tatum (from left), Tessa Perlman, Elliott Mayer, George Bereschik, and BJ Stokey; photo Sarah Meghan Lee 

In one of Santa Fe playwright Rosemary Zibart’s earlier works, 1800s Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky falls in love while writing his seminal Crime and Punishment. In another, German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche and his friend Paul Rée pursue the alluring Lou Salomé in 19th century Rome.

Those plays — The Jewel in the Manuscript and All Too Human, respectively — demonstrate Zibart’s comfort reaching across eras and oceans for inspiration, but her latest work hits closer to home.

Rosemary Zibart; photo Lynn Roylance

