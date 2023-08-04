Of mice and mortality

In one of Santa Fe playwright Rosemary Zibart’s earlier works, 1800s Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky falls in love while writing his seminal Crime and Punishment. In another, German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche and his friend Paul Rée pursue the alluring Lou Salomé in 19th century Rome.
Those plays — The Jewel in the Manuscript and All Too Human, respectively — demonstrate Zibart’s comfort reaching across eras and oceans for inspiration, but her latest work hits closer to home.
City Mice — being staged over two weekends at Teatro Paraguas — takes place at a rural Vermont farmhouse in 2009, in the immediate aftermath of a global financial crisis. Timothy (portrayed by Elliott Mayer) is visited by his estranged brother Jonathan (George Bereschik).
“They grew up in kind of an upper-class environment on Long Island, and one of them dropped out to be a hippie farmer in rural Vermont,” Zibart says. “The other one writes about finance and is visiting from New York — and the ostensible reason is not the real reason. We find out the real reason is that, after ridiculing his hippie farmer brother for all these years, he now needs a loan.”
BJ Stokey and Karima Tatum play the brothers’ wives, Grace and Nathalie, and 13-year-old Tessa Perlman rounds out the cast as Amy, Grace’s granddaughter.
“My play is kind of about mortality,” says Zibart, 73. “It’s about people who are getting older, like me, and you don’t have the things to look forward to like you used to. You’re not looking forward to a new romance. You’re not looking forward to looking better. You’re not looking forward to a new job or a new play or whatever. We’re looking forward to the graveyard.
“So it’s a whole shift in consciousness. How do you address that [change]? What are you going to do, basically, with the remaining years of your life? One of the characters actually says, ‘If I had six months to live, I’d want to make sure that I lived every day exactly the way I wanted to live it.’ She only comes to that conclusion near the end of the play.”
When it came time to cast City Mice, Zibart and director Nick Stofocik were reminded that Santa Fe’s actor pool has deepened in recent years.
“When we put the audition notice up, we had no idea if anybody would show up,” Zibart says. “We had people coming in all afternoon.”
Most had ample experience and were reading for the adult roles, Stofocik says, but Perlman was a surprise.
“When you’re young, you don’t know what you need as a young actor,” he says of the teen. “People don’t realize you don’t need to be an ‘actor.’ You actually just need to be a person and not try to act. She is just so natural. I wish I could have her in every scene.”
Zibart says she has stopped by rehearsals for City Mice a few times — and that it’s a thrill to hear her words spoken by professionals, but she must resist the urge to micromanage.
“I’ve learned the hard way about having a director who does something completely different than what I would have imagined, and appreciating that,” she says. “That happened in New York. I had this young director, I think she was about 25, who had graduated from Harvard. She did many things that were really amazing. But she did some things I didn’t like, and I should have just let it go and enjoyed it. Instead, I made myself miserable. I swore I would never do that again, that I would let the director have the authority to do what they needed to do.”
Stofocik moved to Santa Fe nearly a decade ago after living in New York City, where he directed independent shows with friends. While the creativity appealed to him, he says, the pretense of the theater world there did not.
Stofocik focused on his career in the years that followed, but he and his wife, Terry Ngo, began creating small-scale films during the pandemic. She is an actor and a writer.
“COVID kind of opened everybody’s eyes to, ‘Wow, I really only have this much time in the world. What do I really want to do?’” he says.
The play has two acts of about 50 minutes each, with a 10-minute intermission. It features multiple sets on a single stage. A discussion with Zibart, Stofocik, and the cast is planned after the show Sunday, August 6.
City Mice is a play on the term “city slickers,” and the plot is plucked from Zibart’s personal memories. She says her mother moved to Tennessee, where Zibart grew up, from her native New York City after marrying. One of Zibart’s seemingly high-society relatives ended up visiting Tennessee to unexpectedly ask to borrow money from Zibart’s mother.
Asked when she’ll finally feel comfortable exhaling after the long run-up to the play, Zibart laughs.
“When the people are standing and applauding at the end,” she says. “At the end of each show, because it’s like a restaurant. Every show is a new plate of food for the audience, and you hope it’s going to be good.”