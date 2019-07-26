The acronym NSFW (meaning “not safe for work”) is used to reference the sort of websites you’d get fired for surfing while on the clock. Lucy Kirkwood’s satirical play, NSFW, is set in the world of lad and lady mags, shown by Kirkwood to exploit the busty women in their pages — and everyone who works there. NSFW continues at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St., 505-988-4262) through Aug. 4; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are no performances on Aug. 3. General admission tickets are $25; santafeplayhouse.org.
Random Acts