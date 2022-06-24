Black Lives Matter. Voting rights, climate change. Trans athletes, abortion laws, anti-vaxxers. As political and social unrest continue to sweep across the country, the lily-white fields of big budget cinema, classical music, ballet, and theater are, like it or not, exploding with new energy. These industries and performing groups may traditionally carry with them the institutional support of the donor class in America, but those dollars are now being offered with strings. Requirements like racial diversity, social justice, and gender equity are increasingly the norm.
Santa Fe is about to get the opportunity to put its time and money behind this new social movement. The inaugural Moving Southwest Festival, a pop-up event being produced by the International Museum of Dance, is not a dance performance series at a theater. It is dedicated to the experience of BIPOC artists (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). From Monday, June 27, through July 12 there will be dance parties at SITE Santa Fe shepherded by a Black local DJ; workshops like ritual mask-making and movement with Tigre Mashaal-Lively (whose sculpture The Solacii outside Form & Concept gallery on Guadalupe Street was set ablaze last summer); dance classes like Body Percussion and Root Work: Explorations in Radical Movement; along with performances by Molodi, a dance/theater group founded at the University of New Mexico; New Mexico-based Native dance company Dancing Earth; Earthseed Black Arts Alliance; hoop dancer Shandien LaRance; and local flamenco dancers La Emi and Jesus Muñoz.
Hilary Palanza stood outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art one day a few years ago, watching throngs of people interacting with a giant sculpture there. “You could see that people were hungry for art,” she said. As a dance artist, her next thought was, “Where is there a space like this for dance?” The International Museum of Dance was born soon after. “A Museum without Walls. Movement Without Limits,” the IMOD website declares.
A Santa Fe native, Palanza had performed and choreographed in San Francisco where she created dance programs for children and worked as a consultant for major Bay Area dance companies like ODC and LINES Ballet. She took her idea for a dance museum to the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, where her master’s thesis became the basis for the new endeavor, which came into being in 2018.
Although she calls her approach “heart-based,” she knew she needed to look at data. Her academic project tracked the changing needs of museums and, in particular, the inaccessibility of brick-and-mortar institutions to the BIPOC population. She read about families who sometimes lived a few blocks away from these institutions but felt as if there was nothing for them there — that they could not afford the tickets, were not particularly interested in the art hanging on the walls, and would never feel welcomed in such a place.
The Moving Southwest Festival aims to change that. The two-week extravaganza of performances, classes, films, and dance parties is part of Palanza’s efforts to connect her largely digital museum project with dance, healing, and change in real communities. In New Mexico, that means honoring the contributions of Indigenous and Hispanic groups, as well as digging a little deeper to find a rich source of creativity in the ongoing work of Black dancers in the state. Palanza hopes to create new audiences for dance by moving beyond Eurocentric models.
“We need to look outside the traditional home of theaters,” she said. SITE Santa Fe will host many of the events, as will the dance studios and theater at New Mexico School of the Arts, the Jean Cocteau and Violet Crown cinemas, and the great outdoors.
The International Dance Museum operates in three spaces, Palanza said. One is an open-source online platform so that any dance artist can upload dance archives. “I remember working with Alonzo King [director of LINES Ballet],” she said. “He kept his 35 years of dance videos in shoe boxes.”
Another aspect of the museum is education. Working with sponsors at Microsoft 3D studios, the platform helps create dance classes with technology that allows users to manipulate images to get a look at bodies in space from every possible angle. IMOD Educational Director Clyde Evans Jr. is a hip-hop dancer and professor at Drexel University who danced with Rennie Harris Puremovement and founded his own company, Chosen Dance. Currently, more than 300 public schools and 60,000 students are being provided with free dance classes in the Philadelphia area, New Jersey, and the Bay Area.
The third aspect of the museum includes live events like the Moving Southwest Festival, which will be the first post-pandemic “IMODexperience” and, Palanza hopes, a new tradition in Santa Fe. “The old model for dance companies was to take a performance on tour,” she said. “Our model is to place yourself in a community and listen to what dance artists want and need. In Santa Fe, true artists are so busy dancing and making work, they aren’t so good at marketing.”
When SITE Santa Fe got on board with the festival — offering Palanza’s group two weekends at the very busy facility in the Railyard — IMOD was ready to serve as the “stewards of the space.”
Earthseed Black Arts Alliance will present a two-day mini-festival at SITE called Free to Move from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. The festival will include classes and workshops with local artists including Nikesha Breeze, Shakaya McFarland, and Chelsea Stewart; panel discussions on African diaspora dance and ritual reclamation, as well as “Afro-Future Ancestor Technologies;” noontime and evening dance parties; and a spoken word and storytelling event.
During the other days and nights of the festival, IMOD has scheduled basic ballet, contemporary, and flamenco classes open to all levels, as well as dance film festivals, including short films from Cinedans, San Francisco Dance Film Festival, and Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema. Molodi, the body percussion company, will offer Paati, the story of one woman’s search for her identity through her African roots. Dancing Earth will close the festival with a ceremony and performance on July 16.
“I tend to be a connector,” Palanza said. “A lot of connections are happening.”