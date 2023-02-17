The Acting Company: Three Musketeers

The cast of The Actors Company touring production of The Three Musketeers.

 Carol Rosegg

Somehow, swashbuckling never gets old. The Three Musketeers, written in 1844 by Alexandre Dumas, tells the story of d’Artagnan and his three sidekicks, Porthos, Athos, and Aramis, and involves a lot of sword fighting. The 1921 silent film version starred Douglas Fairbanks; a 1948 movie featured Van Heflin, Lana Turner, June Allyson, Angela Lansbury, and Gene Kelly; Mr. Magoo played d’Artagnan in an animated version from the 1960s; Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds was a Spanish-Japanese anime in which the characters are all played by dogs; an animated Barbie and the Three Musketeers came out on Nickelodeon in 2009; in the video game world, the Pokémon characters Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion, known as the Swords of Justice, are based on the Musketeers.

The version coming to University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall on Saturday, Feb. 18, emphasizes something totally different than previous productions: that Dumas was actually of Haitian descent. His grandfather was a French nobleman, and his grandmother was an African slave. An actor playing Dumas narrates the adventure-filled story.

The Acting Company: Three Musketeers

The Duke of Birmingham ( Max Antonio Gonzalez) and Queen Anne (Caro Zeller) in The Three Musketeers 