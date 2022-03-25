No one in Santa Fe has done more to promote theater and encourage high school students than Joey Chavez, the longtime drama teacher at Santa Fe High School and the New Mexico School for the Arts. Chavez retired in November 2021, primarily for health reasons, and now Teatro Paraguas is honoring him with six performances of Eleven Short Plays by Joey A. Chavez, opening on Friday, March 25.
Chavez wrote the plays between 1999 and 2009 for his Santa Fe High students. The 15-member Teatro Paraguas cast includes two of them, siblings Jonathan and Kathryn Harrell, as well as current students from the high school and NMSA. They play a total of 26 characters, ranging in age from 15 to 70.
Asked why he wrote them, Chavez has a simple answer. “I started writing because there weren’t enough roles for women or plays about women.”
He says it’s hard for him to pick favorites among the 11 being performed at Teatro Paraguas (“It’s like choosing your favorite child!”) but he cites Texting Zombies, Unforeseen Variables, and The Return of Mister Grumpy as among them. He’s still writing today, working on a new piece tentatively titled Big Words.
Argos MacCallum, who shares directing duties with Peggy Long and JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, points out that, while the plays are short and have small casts, they aren’t simple to perform.
“We’ve had to do a lot of backstory and subtext work to find out who these characters are and why they’re doing what they’re doing,” he says. “Several of them have a plot twist at the end, and we have to make those feel very genuine and spontaneous, not contrived.”
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, from March 25 through April 10; Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie; $20 with discounts available; teatroparaguasnm.org. Mask wearing is recommended and proof of vaccination is required.
