There’s a political circus in town. (No, not that one)

One of the country’s oldest politically oriented performance troupes is coming to town. Bread and Puppet Theater will be here with Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Wise Fool Studio.
The show was created, says co-founder and artistic director Peter Schumann, “in response to our totally unresurrected capitalist situation, not only the hundreds of thousands of unnecessarily sacrificed pandemic victims but our culture’s unwillingness to recognize Mother Earth’s revolt against our civilization. Since we earthlings do not live up to our earthling obligations, we need resurrection circuses to yell against our own stupidity.”
Most of Bread and Puppet Theater’s puppets are of the larger-than-life, street theater variety; its performances include lots of music, dance, and slapstick, and its point of view tilts decidedly to the left, as it has since its creation in the early days of the anti-Vietnam War movement.
The company takes the bread part of their title as seriously as their puppetry and protest theater. Troupe members bake bread before every performance, which is shared gratis with the audience afterwards as an act of community building and to advance the principle that art is as necessary to life as food. (Local sponsors are asked to supply 400 bricks, firewood, and fire permits to build and use itinerant bread ovens, in addition to the venue itself.)
The Santa Fe performance is part of a rare national tour by the legendary company, spanning the country from New York to Seattle and Los Angeles to New Orleans, with more than 50 performances slated before it ends in mid-December.