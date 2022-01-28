The bees in his bonnet

Funding fights in legislative sessions, partisan squabbles, and debates over redistricting maps may sound par for the course when it comes to politics or even some kind of board game. But the general public isn’t always privy to the way politics can undermine friendships among lawmakers.
New Mexico Senator Bill O’Neill wrote a one-act play about it, Save the Bees, which focuses on two friends on opposite sides of the political spectrum who attempt to reach across the aisle on the issues in a time of divisive political climate and heat from their respective bases.
“This play has much humor in it, but at the same time is very serious,” says O’Neill in a statement. The senator’s career as a man of letters began with his introduction to the works of novelist E.L. Doctorow (Ragtime, Billy Bathgate), who became his literary hero while O’Neill was attending Cornell University in the 1970s.
Now a political novelist, poet, and playwright, O’Neill’s published several works, including Panoramic Diaries (Red Mountain Press, 290 pages, 2020) and the sequel, Short Session (Red Mountain Press, 162 pages, 2021). A native of Granville, Ohio, O’Neill ran a halfway house in Albuquerque before heading the state’s juvenile parole board. In that role, he was introduced to lawmakers during New Mexico’s legislative sessions. “Smitten, I was, by being in the Roundhouse,” he told the Santa Fe New Mexican last year (“New Mexico novelist is busy making laws,” Santa Fe New Mexican, Jan. 19, 2021).
Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, teatroparaguasnm.org) presents a staged reading of Save the Bees at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, with additional readings at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30. Reservations can be made at 505-424-1601. Purchase tickets (a suggested donation of $15) at sfnm.co/save-the-bees. Proceeds benefit Harvest Ministries of Roswell, a non-profit organization devoted to fighting homelessness and food insecurity.
The play, directed by Duchess Dale, features actor Geoffrey Pomeroy as older, urban, and liberal senator Chapman Murphy and actor Noah Segard as younger, rural, and conservative senator Luke Becker. The action involves a candid chat in an empty legislative chamber about their respective pasts, their friendship, their constituents, and the issues that caused a rift between them.
State Senators O’Neill and Cliff Pirtle will be present for a talk-back after each performance. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.
