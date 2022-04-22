Short takes

Harking back to a time when radio was the prime means of entertainment and a vehicle for narrative storytelling, Selected Shorts honors voice and imagination as the mediums for making stories come alive. Started in New York City as a live stage show in 1985, Selected Shorts takes works of short fiction (from classic tales to contemporary works of literature) and has professional actors of the stage and screen read them before a live audience.
The live shows continue today at longtime host Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theater in New York City. Each performance is recorded for an hour-long weekly radio broadcast and podcast and is available to stream at symphonyspace.org/selected-shorts/episodes.
Now on tour, Selected Shorts: Greatest Hits comes to Santa Fe’s Scottish Rite Temple (463 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-4414, santafescottishrite.org) with a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, April 23.
The event is presented by Performance Santa Fe and will be hosted by Criminal Minds actor, podcaster, graphic novelist, and playwright Kirsten Vangsness. The 120-minute program of Selected Shorts listener favorites includes author Percival Everett’s “The Appropriation of Cultures,” performed by playwright, director, performance artist, and educator Daniel Alexander Jones; “The Baby” by author Simon Rich, performed by actor and director Mike Doyle (Almost Love, New Amsterdam); and “Enough” by author Alice McDermott (Charming Billy), performed by Vangsness.
Tickets ($45-$105) are available at performancesantafe.org or by calling 505-984-8759. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.
In partnership with Collected Works Bookstore, Performance Santa Fe offers Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories (Algonquin Books, 336 pages, $19.95) for sale in the lobby. The book, edited by Hannah Tinti, co-founder and executive editor of One Story magazine, includes a foreword by author Neil Gaiman (Stardust, Coraline) and fiction by authors Lesley Nneka Arimah, Michael Cunningham, Dave Eggers, and Lauren Groff. — Michael Abatemarco