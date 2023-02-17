John Trentacosta is thrilled to sit behind the drums and bring you the music of Gene Krupa. But he’s not looking to steal the show with a crazy solo as Krupa might have done in his prime.

“I’m not that kind of a guy,” says Trentacosta, who will lead a group of musicians in playing portions of the seminal Krupa album Drummer Man at the Art + Sol festival on Friday, Feb 17, at SITE Santa Fe. “I’m not going to be throwing my sticks in the air or anything like that. It’s purely about the music.”

Trentacosta, the president and founding director of the Santa Fe Music Collective, first saw Krupa play live when he was a youngster in Manhattan. He says that he would stand outside the Metropole Cafe, and he could see Krupa’s band playing in the bar.