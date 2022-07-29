With the James Webb Space Telescope transmitting glorious and pristine views of outer space, some feel the stirring of a renewed call for exploration. But a worst-case scenario plays out in Alex and Olmsted’s MAROONED! A Space Comedy when a solitary astronaut finds herself stranded on an alien world.
The innovative Jim Henson Foundation-awarded show, featuring music from the Voyager 1 interstellar probe’s golden record, takes place at the outer reaches of space. After crashing on the uncharted planet, the astronaut faces an assortment of extraterrestrial creatures, alien atmosphere, and an increased sense of isolation as she tries to find a way home.
The production, created by the acclaimed puppet theater company of Alex Vernon and Sarah Olmsted Thomas, kicks off “The Skeletal Series,” a three-week festival of four solo shows by visiting theater artists from around the country. It’s presented by the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.). Santa Fe Playhouse Artistic Director Robyn Rikoon and actor and producer Alexandra Renzo selected the productions based on their familiarity with the performers’ previous work. There was no submission process.
“What really called out to me about MAROONED! is that two artists took their full selves, their mixed bag of talents, and created a story about being in an unknown place at an unknown time, in isolation, and they do it through three avenues that can universally bring joy and connection: music, puppets, and comedy,” Rikoon says. “This sets the tone for the festival as a whole, as we continue to explore the theme of self-discovery through journey over the course of the three weeks using different forms of theater, solo clowning, and a hip hop show.”
MAROONED! A Space Comedy opened July 27 and continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, and 2 p.m. Saturday. A free shop/talk (panel discussion, workshop, and audience Q&A) follows at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. Reservations are required.
The series continues at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug 1, with actor and director Marsha Mason’s one-night-only staged reading of Gary Dontzig’s In That Little Village Near Perm; Amrita Dhaliwal’s physical comedy Driving Around (Aug. 3-6); and Psalmayene 24’s autobiographical spoken word performance, Dear Mapel (Aug. 10-13).
Tickets are $30 for general admission, $50 for reserved seating, $75 for premium reserved seating, $27 for seniors; and $15 for students. Festival passes are available. Purchase individual tickets and subscriptions by calling 505-988-4262 or online at santafeplayhouse.org.