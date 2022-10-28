An absolute comedy

Laurie Davidson as Jack Absolute in the Royal National Theatre's production of Jack Absolute Flies Again

 Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

English playwright Richard Bean’s Jack Absolute Flies Again is winging its way to Santa Fe, courtesy of the National Theatre’s Live in HD series, with a screening at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It’s an adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals, updating the 1775 classic featuring Mrs. Malaprop (“He’s the very pineapple of politeness!”) to 1941 Britain.

Bean’s new piece continues the type of amalgam he forged in 2011 with One Man, Two Guvnors. Bean took the characters and plot from Carlo Goldoni’s The Servant of Two Masters, updated the setting and text to reflect the seedy seaside resort of Brighton circa 1963, and convulsed audiences in London and New York with the result. Jack Absolute Flies Again premiered three months ago at the National Theatre, received much the same response, and was promptly filmed for the company’s broadcast series.

