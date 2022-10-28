An absolute comedy

English playwright Richard Bean’s Jack Absolute Flies Again is winging its way to Santa Fe, courtesy of the National Theatre’s Live in HD series, with a screening at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It’s an adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals, updating the 1775 classic featuring Mrs. Malaprop (“He’s the very pineapple of politeness!”) to 1941 Britain.
Bean’s new piece continues the type of amalgam he forged in 2011 with One Man, Two Guvnors. Bean took the characters and plot from Carlo Goldoni’s The Servant of Two Masters, updated the setting and text to reflect the seedy seaside resort of Brighton circa 1963, and convulsed audiences in London and New York with the result. Jack Absolute Flies Again premiered three months ago at the National Theatre, received much the same response, and was promptly filmed for the company’s broadcast series.
Pilot Officer Jack Absolute wins an aerial dog fight, then flies home to return to wooing the beautiful young heiress Lydia Languish. She is in the thrall of her new job, however, flying fighter planes from the factory to the airfield, and has determined that a romance with a working-class mechanic, one Dudley Scunthorpe, is more her airspeed. After much brilliantly navigated intrigue, including another pair of young paramours and a maid who intentionally misdirects the love letters that are soaring back and forth, everyone ends up with the correct seating assignment.
Variety called the play “a knockout new comedy” and went on to say, “As [Absolute’s] stakes rise, so does the already high level of ridiculousness powered by line-by-line laughs and the fiercely well-timed comedy of the entire company.” The Express concurred, headlining its review with “Aiming for a target whose coordinates lie somewhere between farce, panto, and social satire, Richard Bean’s latest comedy delivers his humorous payload with unerring accuracy.”
Bean has also amped up the role of Mrs. Malaprop and raunched up some of her verbal miscues (she confuses clematis with a female body part, among many other near misses). As the Financial Times pointed out, “the play’s most enduring creation is Mrs. Malaprop. Caroline Quentin introduces herself by tartly announcing that ‘Imelda Staunton was not available,’ before proving that she’s the only woman for the job with a sidesplitting stream of malapropisms.”